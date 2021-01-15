North Dakota to drop mask requirement, restaurant limits

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday said he will drop a statewide mask requirement as well as limits on the number of people who gather in restaurants, bars and event venues, citing a dramatic drop in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

The Republican governor said he will allow an executive order to expire on Monday, as scheduled.

"The fight is far from over but we can certainly see the light of the end of the tunnel from here," he said.

Burgum issued the executive order on Nov. 13 and had extended it once. The mandate requires people to wear face coverings in indoor businesses and indoor public settings, as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn't possible.

Burgum earlier this month eased restrictions on food service establishments, allowing them to operate at 65% capacity, up from 50%. Banquet, ballroom and event venues, which had been limited to 25% capacity, were able to operate at 50%.