Northern border closure has Montana farmers nervous about trade

Montana is the state with the longest section of the 5,500-mile northern border. Agricultural businesses in Canada and Montana trade often. Wednesday, as news of the closure broke, farm trade groups were working to determine what the consequences might be.

“Trade and fertilizer and all that are going to move," said Lola Raska, Montana Grain Growers executive vice president. "Grain is going to move as usual. We contacted all our congressional offices, and they hooked up with Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and they said specifically that fertilizer will continue to move because that’s an important input that comes down from Canada."

Canadian Fertilizer Industries in Medicine Hat, Alberta, is the nation’s largest producer of nitrogen and a key supplier for Montana farms. With spring planting a few weeks away, the concern in Montana was that the U.S. government commit to allowing nitrogen imports from Alberta.

John Youngberg, Montana Farm Bureau Federation executive vice president said the nitrogen issue was raised with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in a Wednesday call. There wasn’t an affirmative response that the fertilizer trades were being addressed.