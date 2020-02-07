NorthWestern files proposal to buy more of Colstrip for $1 with regulators

It was Puget that identified major repairs needed to the unit it now wants to sell out of for the $1 aggregate price. Last November, Puget told regulators in Washington that the superheated section of Colstrip Unit 4 was badly damaged and needed $20 million in repairs. It said each owner of Unit 4 faced with exiting the plant in less than a decade would have to consider whether shutting down the plant made more sense than fixing it.

The “superheat section in Unit 4 is starting to show signs of metallurgical wear and degradation,” Puget's Ron Roberts told Washington regulators. The comments were included in a redacted portion of staff recommendations regarding Colstrip. “Mr. Roberts goes on to say, '[e]ach of the Colstrip owners, including PSE, must consider if an investment of this size is prudent across the useful life of the facility, especially considering other external factors that may mandate PSE remove coal generation from its portfolio by a date certain.'”

The company also told Washington’s Utilities and Transportation Commission that the next coal contract to feed the power plant would come with a significant increase in price. That contract was signed shortly before Puget said it would let its share of Unit 4 go for a buck.