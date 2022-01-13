NorthWestern ordered to stop pipeline construction under Yellowstone River

NorthWestern Energy has been ordered to stop construction of a natural gas pipeline under Yellowstone River, following a county decision to withdraw a permit for the project.

Neighbors to the proposed pipeline won a court order Wednesday stopping the project because Yellowstone County permitted NorthWestern to drill in the floodplain without the county first informing the public or giving neighbors a chance to respond.

The pipeline is to serve a 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant that NorthWestern sited on the north side of the Yellowstone River near Laurel. The 18-stack power plant would be the utility's largest newly-constructed generation project in Montana by capacity. Prior to the order, boring equipment had been staged in the floodplain and trenching leading to the site was underway. Neighbors have raised concerns about the location of the power plant, as well.

Landowners adjacent to the project say they’re concerned about damage to their land and the floodplain. NorthWestern hasn’t responded to an interview request made Wednesday.

“They owe the people who are adjacent to this project an apology, in writing,” neighbor Aaron Felder said of the county.