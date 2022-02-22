NorthWestern pipeline opponents seek Yellowstone County Commission hearing

Neighbors of a proposed NorthWestern Energy pipeline have requested a hearing by Yellowstone County over concerns about a floodplain permit issued for the Laurel-area project last week.

In an appeal filed Friday, neighbors along the south bank of the Yellowstone River say a county floodplain administrator inexplicably reclassified the pipeline location out of the floodway and granted the permit Feb. 15. The entry point from which crews began boring a deep pipeline route beneath the river is 175 feet from Yellowstone’s south bank and well within the flood zone.

The permit “must be rejected because it authorizes construction of a gas pipeline that would almost certainly become exposed by future erosion, creating an unsafe and illegal structure within the floodway,” attorneys for the neighbors argued in a Friday appeal.

The pipeline is needed to fuel NorthWestern’s proposed gas-fired power plant on the north bank of the river, roughly a half-mile downstream from the CHS refinery.

During their Tuesday meeting, Yellowstone County Commissioners are expected to formally schedule the hearing for March 15.

This isn’t the first hiccup for the pipeline development. Earlier, Yellowstone County permitted the project without first assuring that neighbors were notified, or without giving the public an opportunity to respond.

Faced with a court order, county officials withdrew the initial permit in January. And, NorthWestern, which had already proceeded with its boring plans was forced to stop work.

Initially, NorthWestern planned to bore beneath Laurel’s Riverside Park, but changed plans after disagreement with the Laurel City Council over right-of-way issues.

The pipeline is needed to serve NorthWestern's proposed 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant. The utility plans to repurpose for gas transmission an old oil pipeline that extends from Wyoming to Laurel but doesn’t cross the river where the power plant is to be located.

A report submitted on the neighbors’ behalf concludes the pipeline would be more safely located upstream where both sides of the river have been armored to prevent erosion. Water Rights Inc. said in its findings that the upstream area was less likely to see the kind of flooding and erosion along the south bank than the current site, which extends across a broad channel of the river almost due north of Lance Lane. Water Rights found that in 70 years the Yellowstone River has migrated south almost 1,000 feet.

NorthWestern tells the county the utility has done its homework on the pipeline location.

“Crossing a river naturally involves calculation related to the projected erosion zones. Permit applicants are required to follow the requirements contained within the rules and NorthWestern has done so,” NorthWestern Vice President of Transmission Michael Cashell told the flood plain administrator Feb. 11.

