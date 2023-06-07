Worried about Colstrip Power Plant being able to pass tougher mercury and toxic air emissions standards, NorthWestern Energy is asking its state regulator to lobby the EPA against tighter pollution controls.

NorthWestern’s genal counsel, Shannon Heim, approached the Montana Public Service Commission this week about submitting a letter to the EPA within the next two weeks opposing the federal agency’s rollout of tougher limits on mercury and hazardous air pollutants known to cause cancer and other serious health problems.

Built in the 1980s, Colstrip lacks the equipment to capture hazardous air pollutants and mercury. Heim told the PSC that adding the necessary pollution controls to comply with tighter federal clean air standards would be expensive, though she didn't offer a price.

“The proposed rule the EPA is currently considering, changing the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards or MATS, will have a material detrimental impact on Northwestern and our Colstrip co-owners’ ability to continue to operate Colstrip absent incredibly expensive modifications,” Heim told commissioners. “If the required upgrades were made to comply with the proposed rules as they are currently drafted, customers would bear those costs for minimal environmental benefit for the remaining years Colstrip provides critical balancing benefits to Montana.”

The other Colstrip owners are Texas-based Talen Energy, Washington utilities Avista Corp and Puget Sound Energy, and Oregon utilities PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric.

Tighter pollution controls on mercury and hazardous air pollutants have been an EPA focus for two decades. Power plants that burn coal or oil have been a primary source. Prior to 2012, power plants accounted for half of the mercury emissions in the United States. Tougher standards trimmed those emissions 90% by 2015 as uneconomical power plants closed rather than comply, EPA data shows.

Included in the wave of power plant closures was the J.E. Corette Power Plant in Billings. Owner Talen Energy said at the time that adding a filtration bag house to collect particulate matter would cost $10 million and wasn't worth it. The now closed, Lewis and Clark Generating Station in Sidney, was upgraded for several million dollars, but owner Montana Dakota Utilities closed the power plant for good in 2021. Economics closed Lewis and Clark.

Mercury Air Toxics Standards were loosened under the President Donald Trump administration, but are being ratcheted down again.

Colstrip cleared the regulatory bar a decade ago without adding emissions controls. Not this time, according to Heim, who called the new rule EPA is working on “a radical reduction.”

The pollutants other than mercury targeted by the new rule include nickel, arsenic and lead. There are pollutants known to contribute to fatal heart attacks, cancer and developmental delays in children. Nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide would also be cut according to EPA. Over 10 years, starting in 2028, net public health benefits would be $2.4 billion to $3 billion, according to EPA., while power plant owners nationwide would spend a combined $200 million to $300 million on compliance.

The was some support on the commission for drafting the opposition letter.

PSC member Ann Bukacek, a medical doctor, indicated that the commission would likely have to make a decision about the letter this week, given that commissioners won’t meet again until June 27, which would be too late.

However, Commissioner James Brown said the regulators’ staff would have to be consulted and Commissioner Jennifer Fielder said the public would have to have a chance to comment on whether the PSC should officially oppose tighter pollution controls.