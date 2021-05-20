NorthWestern's plans for Laurel power plant take shape

“It was the most flexible, cost effective selection of resources, portfolio of resources from the RFP with the most benefit for our customers,” said Jo Dee Black, a NorthWestern spokesperson. “It’s got diverse ownership. It’s got diverse resources, which is important for reliability and it was the most cost effective.”

Jeffrey Smith of 350 Montana, a green energy advocate, said NorthWestern’s proposal is really a decision about what energy sources power Montana into the future. In that sense, Smith said, the choice is a determinative Montana’s decision 40 years ago to develop Colstrip Power Plant.

“This is a decision that we make every 30 or 40 years. Colstrip is in its waning moments, let’s say, and that’s 35 years along. And there was a lot of discussion about whether to build those mine mouth thermal generators before we decided,” Smith said.

“We should go through a similar exercise now at looking at what’s best. We’re finding that cleaner forms of energy are also the cheaper forms of energy and NorthWestern Energy has an inherent conflict of interest because it owns gas reserves. Of course they’re going to go with what they can make the most money on, but is that best for Montana? What’s best for the ratepayers in the long run. Those are the questions we need to start asking.”