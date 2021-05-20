NorthWestern's plans for Laurel power plant take shape

A proposed gas-fired power plant in Laurel started to take form late Wednesday as NorthWestern Energy filed details about new power resources, including consumer costs.
In seeking approval from the Montana Public Service Commission, NorthWestern states the gas plant would add nearly $80 a year to the average residential power bill. The 7.6% increase equals about $6.64 per month for a residential customer consuming 750 kWh per month.
Witnesses for the state’s largest monopoly utility, which has roughly 380,000 metered customers, indicate that that plant would be in service for 33 years.
In addition, the company plans to contract with Beartooth Energy Storage LLC, a company that intends to build a 50-megawatt, four-hour battery storage facility located near Billings. The developer behind Beartooth is esVolta, a Colorado company.
NorthWestern has an agreement for 100 megawatts of capacity from BC Hydro starting in 2023.
The utility’s energy plans are far from a done deal. There were 21 bidders that responded to NorthWestern’s request for proposals. Projects submitted ranged from solar and wind farms with battery storage, to pumped storage hydro and a “green” hydrogen gas plant.
All bidders could challenge the projects selected in the months to come, as could the Montana Consumer Counsel, which will defend consumer interests. Additionally, the conservation groups and even communities wanting to decarbonize their energy portfolios have a chance to weigh in.
“It was the most flexible, cost effective selection of resources, portfolio of resources from the RFP with the most benefit for our customers,” said Jo Dee Black, a NorthWestern spokesperson. “It’s got diverse ownership. It’s got diverse resources, which is important for reliability and it was the most cost effective.”
Jeffrey Smith of 350 Montana, a green energy advocate, said NorthWestern’s proposal is really a decision about what energy sources power Montana into the future. In that sense, Smith said, the choice is a determinative Montana’s decision 40 years ago to develop Colstrip Power Plant.
“This is a decision that we make every 30 or 40 years. Colstrip is in its waning moments, let’s say, and that’s 35 years along. And there was a lot of discussion about whether to build those mine mouth thermal generators before we decided,” Smith said.
“We should go through a similar exercise now at looking at what’s best. We’re finding that cleaner forms of energy are also the cheaper forms of energy and NorthWestern Energy has an inherent conflict of interest because it owns gas reserves. Of course they’re going to go with what they can make the most money on, but is that best for Montana? What’s best for the ratepayers in the long run. Those are the questions we need to start asking.”
It will be difficult for the public to see how the costs of the projects selected compare to the costs of those that weren’t. Already, the Montana Public Service Commission has issued protective orders preventing bid information from being disclosed to the general public and requiring parties who do see project information to sign nondisclosure agreements.
What is known is that that the power plant proposed for Laurel would be located on more than 30 acres to the east of the Laurel sewer plant. The late-Wednesday filing was first time the location was disclosed.
Yellowstone County Property records show that that land was owned by CHS as recently as a few weeks ago and the taxed as farm pasture.
In explaining what the property costs mean to consumers, NorthWestern put the land’s value at roughly $1.8 million, or $50,000 an acre. The construction of the power plant will cost roughly $250 million, plus $23.8 million interest during construction, plus an estimated $10 million in property taxes during construction.
The Laurel Generating Station would come online in January 2024.
To supply the power plant, NorthWestern purchased the Byron Pipeline, a Wyoming to Billings crude oil pipeline previously owned by Phillips 66.
NorthWestern's Mike Cashell testified that NorthWestern has already started converting the oil pipeline to carry natural gas, which includes connecting the pipeline to a gas interconnection line between Belfry, Montana and Warren, Wyoming.
The conversion project will include threading new pipeline under the Yellowstone River near Laurel.
The plumbing connects the proposed power plant to the Colorado Interstate Gas Interconnect, meaning the major natural gas sources in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma. That data comes from Kinder Morgan, which owns CIG.
A supply agreement between NorthWestern corporate siblings indicates that the pipeline would deliver gas to the power plant for 33 years.
For now, NorthWestern isn’t asking for approval to bill consumers for the pipeline costs. Cashell testifies that the pipeline expenses will be taken up in NorthWestern’s next general natural gas rate case.