O'Donnell, McMurtry in spirited battle for southeastern Montana's Public Service Commission seat

The record is different than O’Donnell’s account. NorthWestern had requested a rate increase of $34,861,573. NorthWestern requested in interim rate increase of $10.5 million, which the commission approved for collection, while the remaining $24.8 million was being considered.

NorthWestern had argued the $10.5 million rate increase was essential. But by May, the utility had reached a settlement with the some of the parties who intervened to contest NorthWestern’s rate case. The settlement was for a $6.5 million rate increase.

At the time, O’Donnell was beside himself, given that NorthWestern presented experts arguing that it needed to raise rates $34.8 million, or $76.44 per residential customer per year.

O’Donnell said at the time “I’m confused as to how we should, or myself, look at the testimony as being expert testimony that is not a hill to die on,” he said at the time.

NorthWestern chief financial officer, Brian Bird, told O’Donnell to trust the parties that struck the settlement. Bird even suggested the commissioner should consider the $6.5 million increase a rate cut, given that commission had already approved the $10.5 million interim increase the utility requested that February.

By October, the commission had accepted the $6.5 million increase.