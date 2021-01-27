Oil and gas production on Montana federal lands has been sputtering for years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018 alone, more than 100,000 acres of federal land in Montana was leased for $1.50 an acre through noncompetitive bidding, a point Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship was driving home ahead of Biden’s moratorium.

Montana's Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, plays role in this leasing fight, as well. In July 2020, Tester proposed a bill to end noncompetitive bidding on leases. That bill died at the end of 2020, but is among a list of bills Jenkins and others are hopeful will be introduced. At the time, Tester put the number of leased federal acres in Montana with no development at 1.4 million, meaning that 67% of what BLM had leased out wasn't producing oil, gas, or the royalties expected by the public.

The BLM Montana/Dakotas office has two lease sales in process that could be immediately affected by the moratorium, the first is March 21. The second sale is scheduled for June. Twice asked over four days whether Biden’s decisions would halt the sales, regional BLM officials couldn’t provide a useful response and referred all questions to staff in Washington, D.C.

The Montana Petroleum Association says activist judges are to blame for low interest in federal leases in Montana.