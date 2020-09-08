Once hot, solar energy development fizzled before Montana Supreme Court ruling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lights had all but gone out on the dozens of small solar projects once planned in Montana by the time the state’s Supreme Court ruled at the end of August that regulators violated renewable energy law when dealing with solar.

At one point in 2016 there had been more than 90 small solar energy projects trying to connect to NorthWestern Energy. The state’s largest monopoly utility didn’t want the solar power. A series of actions by Montana’s Public Service Commission to keep the projects from turning a profit eventually snuffed the interest.

“Who knows if we might recover some of that in the future," said Jeff Fox of Renewable Northwest. "But no matter what there are counties that their budgets are poorer for the last few years because of this action from the PSC. And there are employees who did not have a job, all those kinds of things."

A divided Montana Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Montana Public Service Commission knowingly harmed solar energy development by suspending a federal law that required NorthWestern Energy to buy power from alternative energy sources, in this case solar energy.