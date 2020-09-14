Pence says Montana U.S. Senate race key as election nears

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELGRADE — Vice President Mike Pence promised new tax cuts and continued crackdowns on the violent protests occurring elsewhere in the U.S. as he urged Montana voters on Monday to expand Republicans' growing dominance in the state.

Appearing before several hundred supporters at an outdoor venue near Belgrade, Pence also touted the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic — even as the U.S. leads the globe in infections and deaths.

President Donald Trump won Montana by a 20-percentage point margin in 2016. Whether he can deliver such a wide margin of victory amid the pandemic could help decide the fate of candidates further down the ballot.

Pence said reelecting Montana Sen. Steve Daines and other members of the GOP was crucial to maintaining progress made by the administration on the economy, deregulation and other issues. And he panned Democrats for not adequately condemning the violence that has sometimes erupted during protests in cities following the killing of George Floyd and other minorities in police custody.

The GOP has a slim majority in the Senate with several incumbents facing strong challenges from Democrats.