Political redistricting chair appointed by state Supreme Court

Joe Lamson, a committee member appointed by the Democratic leadership in the Montana Legislature, was eyeing Montana’s record voter turnout in the general election. He was thinking participation supported Montana’s argument for a second district.

By the end of the month, the population projections report from the American Community Survey should provide a fresh look at how Montana’s population compares to other states, Lamson said. The ACS is an annual survey providing detailed population and housing information.

"The Census Bureau has now told us, in a call to commissioners and legislators about a week ago, that the earliest it was physically possible to get a count for state apportionment was going to be Jan. 22," Lamson said.

That late January delivery of the count means it will be President Joe Biden who receives the numbers just two days after inauguration. It shouldn't matter for Montana chances at a second House seat whether President Trump or Biden receives the count, Lamson said.

Lamson, who was state director for former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams, when the Democrat represented Montana's western district, gives Montana a 50-50 chance of gaining a House district, though he would welcome the addition. Williams is the only Democrat to win Montana's at large district, last doing so in 1994.