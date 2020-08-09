Postal delays spark concerns about service, mail ballot elections

Montana has always been heavily dependent on the Postal Service. Long before there was eBay, or Amazon, there were Sears Toughskins jeans in brown paper shipping bags, stuffed into galvanized metal mailboxes on country backroads. In a two-story town, with nothing more than a Ben Franklin, the semi-gloss pages of a Montgomery Ward catalog offered more merchandise than every Main Street shop combined.

The Postal Service is a constitutionally created service. And preserving that service needs to be the goal, not running it like a profitable private parcel service that doesn’t deliver to all parts of the country, said Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat. The big brown trucks of UPS and white vans of FedEx aren’t regular sights on the gravel roads to Tester’s farmhouse outside Big Sandy.

“It has to be more than that. It’s addressed in the Constitution and, quite frankly, the Trump administration has shown in their time that they want to run it like a business, when in fact it’s different than a made-for-profit business,” Tester said. “We need to make sure that if we’re going to have mail delivery to places that are hard to reach, like Montana, that there has to be some taxpayer support there. I got nothing against UPS or FedEx, or any of those services, but if we depend on those folks, I don’t get any mail delivered to my house. The postal service is critically important.”