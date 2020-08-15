Postal Service stops Montana mail changes amid objections

The U.S. Postal Service has stopped removing mail drop boxes across Montana after letter carriers and the state’s congressional delegation responded with alarm.
Removal plans for the iconic blue metal drop boxes were revealed in leaked Postal Service communications. The plan coincides with several changes by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is a major campaign donor of President Donald Trump’s and state Republican parties.
DeJoy has said changes are needed at USPS to make the service financially solvent. However, Trump has also called the Postal Service a joke and Thursday told Fox News he opposed giving USPS additional money because the funding would help general election mail voting, which several states, including Montana, have turned to in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump sees mail voting as benefiting Democrats. In Montana, a nearly all-mail primary election set a record for participation for both Democratic and Republican voters.
Friday, USPS would confirm only that it stopped removing blue drop boxes in Montana after 13 were taken out. USPS wouldn’t disclose which communities, other than Missoula, had been targeted for removal.
U.S. Sen Jon Tester, a Democrat, had identified Billings and Lewistown as communities targeted for removal, also Bozeman where a drop box across the street from his office was removed. The Montana chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers identified Great Falls, as well. USPS wouldn’t speak about those communities.
“We have stopped. No more removals in Montana,” said David Rupert in an email. Rupert is manager of USPS Western Area Corporate Communications, based in Colorado. “The boxes across the street from Tester’s office were duplicates. There are still boxes there. The list of 13 boxes isn’t public info so I won’t be sharing.”
The removal plan came to light Thursday after an order to remove 13 drop boxes in Missoula was leaked. Another order for the removal of five additional Missoula boxes was revealed Friday. Of the Missoula drop boxes, Rupert said low use determined which boxes were to be removed. In each case, residences and businesses can still send letters by leaving them in their personal mailbox for pickup.
But neighbors said they preferred the security of the big blue drop box when it came to mailing important things like bills, and election ballots.
'Really?'
The box at 225 W. Broadway, on the southwest corner of Broadway and Woody, is across the street from the Missoula County Courthouse and at the end of a block of stores, restaurants and a law office.
“Are you crazy?” said Tao Koehring, manager of the Sa Wad Dee Thai restaurant just a couple of doors down from the box, said when told it was slated for removal.
She clapped her hands to her face and took a step back. “Really?”
Mail carriers drop mail off inside the restaurant, often lingering a moment or two to chat, she said. But she doesn’t like to leave her outgoing mail in the restaurant’s narrow slot. “If we have bills here to go out, we just go there,” she said of the box.
Ivy Taylor, manager of the Bell Pipe and Tobacco Shop in the middle of the block, said that losing the box would be “very inconvenient.”
She’s been reading about funding cuts to the Postal Service and finds them “scary.”
“I use that box,” she said. Its absence “would hurt the community.”
By Friday night, Montana’s congressional delegation was swarming around the drop box issue, a week earlier Sens. Tester and Steve Daines, a Republican, and GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte were cautioning DeJoy to stop making Postal Service changes that harmed Montana delivery.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, the Democratic challenger to Daines in the fall general election, also joined in.
USPS announcing that it had stopped removing Montana mailboxes was the first confirmation DeJoy was responding the concerns by Montana’s delegation and congressional Democrats.
The day after lawmakers warned DeJoy not to slow mail service, the postmaster announced the removal of the two top postal officials in charge of day-to-day operations. At least 23 other postal executives have been reassigned or displaced. He said he also implemented a hiring freeze and is seeking voluntary early retirement. An earlier directive that mail carriers leave for their routes on time, no matter whether their vehicles were fully loaded with the day's mail, prompted Montana letter carriers to protest in Billings. Leaving the mail behind, the carriers said, contradicted the USPS motto of delivering every piece of mail available.
Before the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governor’s audio-streamed meeting Aug. 7, DeJoy rebutted accusations that he was beholden to President Trump.
Concerning the Postal Service’s handling of mailed ballots, DeJoy said the Postal Service would deliver ballots to and from voters within operational standards.
“Let me be clear that with regard to election mail, the Postal Service and I are fully committed to fulfilling our role in the electoral process,” he told the board of governors.
However, Friday another leaked document showed USPS warning 46 states that it couldn’t guarantee all ballots cast by mail would arrive on time to be counted in the Nov. 3 general election. The Associated Press reported on the advisory.
DeJoy told congressional Democrats that the advisory to states was merely “asking elected officials and voters to realistically consider how the mail works, and be mindful of our delivery standards, in order to provide voters ample time to cast ballots through the mail."
DeJoy is a large Republican fundraiser whose contributions, mostly to party committees since 2016 total more than $5.8 million, according to Federal Election Commission data. His past business interests include private mail competitors New Breed Logistics, XPO, and the trucking firm J.B. Hunt, which have raised concern among members of Congress. Those private businesses offer what are known as "last mile" services, in which parcels are picked up from FedEx and other large companies and delivered to customers. USPS also offers last mile services for FedEx, United Parcel Service and DHL, meaning they compete with the companies DeJoy was to divest his interests in before becoming postmaster.
DeJoy's spouse, Aldona Wos, is a Trump candidate for U.S. ambassador to Canada.
The Postal Service is expected be $11 billion in debt by year’s end, in part because of a pivot to online billing paying and other business previously conducted by mail, but also because of a congressional mandate that USPS prefund postal worker retirement benefits 75 years into the future. The retirement funding has made it hard for the otherwise self-funded constitutionally established Postal Service to stay solvent.
Congress approved $11 billion in emergency funding for the Postal Service earlier this year, a move that prompted Trump suggest mail rates be quadrupled instead. That money hadn’t been put to use by USPS by the end of July. Congressional Democrats are advocating for another $25 billion for USPS, a move supported by Tester and Daines. But Tester told Lee Montana Newspapers last week that he was concerned the Postal Service would be slow to spend the money.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.