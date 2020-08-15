Postal Service stops Montana mail changes amid objections

Mail carriers drop mail off inside the restaurant, often lingering a moment or two to chat, she said. But she doesn’t like to leave her outgoing mail in the restaurant’s narrow slot. “If we have bills here to go out, we just go there,” she said of the box.

Ivy Taylor, manager of the Bell Pipe and Tobacco Shop in the middle of the block, said that losing the box would be “very inconvenient.”

She’s been reading about funding cuts to the Postal Service and finds them “scary.”

“I use that box,” she said. Its absence “would hurt the community.”

By Friday night, Montana’s congressional delegation was swarming around the drop box issue, a week earlier Sens. Tester and Steve Daines, a Republican, and GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte were cautioning DeJoy to stop making Postal Service changes that harmed Montana delivery.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, the Democratic challenger to Daines in the fall general election, also joined in.

USPS announcing that it had stopped removing Montana mailboxes was the first confirmation DeJoy was responding the concerns by Montana’s delegation and congressional Democrats.