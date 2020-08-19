Postal Service undoes some Montana cuts, as other cuts surface

The U.S. Postal Service is returning 14 neighborhood letter drop boxes that were uprooted across Montana before a public outcry about potential harm to Montana’s mail ballot general election halted the practice.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said his office was informed Wednesday the iconic blue drop boxes would be returned to service in Bozeman, Glendive, Helena, Lewistown, Livingston, Manhattan and Shelby. Tester disclosed the USPS decision in a press release.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy paused the harmful initiatives disrupting services across the US. But the fight isn't over until @USPS reverses course and repairs the damage it has already done to the critical services Montanans rely on. I won't stop until we #SaveTheUSPS. pic.twitter.com/IB5qQ9ndXu— Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) August 18, 2020
At issue is whether intentional service delays will harm the delivery of prescription drugs and other important business in Montana, as well was mail ballots as the state prepares for its second mostly mail election in the COVID-19 era.
In announcing the boxes would be returned, the Postal Service identified targeted service cuts in seven Montana cities that it had previously refused to disclose. USPS would speak only of letter boxes slated for removal in Missoula when questioned by Lee Montana Newspapers last week, stating that information about the other communities wasn’t public. Leaked Postal Service documents identifying the targeted Missoula drop boxes made removal plans for that community undeniable. In Missoula alone, targeted drop boxes numbered 18.
Tester’s office said its own count of removed letter boxes in Montana was larger than what USPS disclosed Wednesday.
Separately, the Montana chapter of the Postal Workers Union confirmed the removal of a mail sorting machine from the state’s largest mail sorting center in Billings. The removal occurred several weeks ago. USPS records show an order for the removal of sorting machines nationwide was issued June 23, about a week after U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office.
Also, USPS removed from the Billings office another important mail processing machine, an Advanced Facer Canceler System, or AFCS machine. It is the AFCS machine that applies a post mark canceling a letter’s stamp, while also matching the address written on the envelope with a known address in the delivery area.
With both the removed sorting machine and the AFCS machine, there remained other pieces of equipment to process mail.
Tester wrote DeJoy on Wednesday, saying that sorting machines in Great Falls and Missoula were said to have been removed, as well.
“I write today regarding reports that the U.S. Postal Service is removing sorting machines from several locations around Montana,” Tester said in the letter. “If true, this would call into question the announcement you made yesterday that no changes would be made until after the election.”
The confirmed removal of the sorting machine in Billings occurred weeks before DeJoy announced reductions would be postponed until after the general election.
DeJoy had announced the Postal Service changes, which also included instructions for letter carriers to leave mail behind if carrier vehicles weren’t fully loaded when it was time to begin the routes. Extra delivery trips to get out late mail were also banned.
Also, on July 26, DeJoy informed election officials in 46 states, including Montana, that the Postal Service couldn’t guarantee mail ballots would be delivered on time.
DeJoy is to appear in coming days before committees in the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House to answer for the Postal Service changes.
The new postmaster is a major donor to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and to several state Republican parties, though not in Montana. Federal Elections Commission data show more than $5 million in DeJoy donations to those causes.
Montana’s entire congressional delegation has objected to DeJoy’s actions and demanded the changes be stopped.
Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock, the current Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, also called for DeJoy to reverse the changes to Montana’s mail service.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.