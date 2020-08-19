Postal Service undoes some Montana cuts, as other cuts surface

Separately, the Montana chapter of the Postal Workers Union confirmed the removal of a mail sorting machine from the state’s largest mail sorting center in Billings. The removal occurred several weeks ago. USPS records show an order for the removal of sorting machines nationwide was issued June 23, about a week after U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office.

Also, USPS removed from the Billings office another important mail processing machine, an Advanced Facer Canceler System, or AFCS machine. It is the AFCS machine that applies a post mark canceling a letter’s stamp, while also matching the address written on the envelope with a known address in the delivery area.

With both the removed sorting machine and the AFCS machine, there remained other pieces of equipment to process mail.

Tester wrote DeJoy on Wednesday, saying that sorting machines in Great Falls and Missoula were said to have been removed, as well.

“I write today regarding reports that the U.S. Postal Service is removing sorting machines from several locations around Montana,” Tester said in the letter. “If true, this would call into question the announcement you made yesterday that no changes would be made until after the election.”