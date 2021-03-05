Pot advocates cry foul on South Dakota Gov. Noem using state funds for lawsuit

Ian Fury, the governor's spokesman, said the fees for the lawsuit have not been billed, but they will be paid from a fund the state maintains for extraordinary legal costs. The Legislature allotted $400,000 to that fund this year.

In the lawsuit, Noem's administration has been represented by lawyers from the Redstone Law Firm, which holds contracts with governor's office both for lobbying the Legislature and legal representation.

The firm currently bills the governor's office for legal services at a rate of $190 an hour for partners and $170 an hour for associates, according to a contract with the firm. But Fury said the firm would bill for the lawsuit under a separate agreement. Two partners and one associate from the firm have been listed on court filings.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, who filed the lawsuit alongside Miller, has made it clear that taxpayer funds are not being used to fund his lawsuit but has declined to discuss how he is funding it.

Schweich, who also works for a national organization called the Marijuana Policy Project, said the attorney general's decision to withdraw from the appeal has placed a greater burden on marijuana advocates. He said a total figure for the legal costs has not been settled, but is expected to run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.