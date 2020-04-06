Prairie County election administrator's failure to file for own seat incites disputes

Devlin, the commission chairman, said the group pursued the remedy only after finding out that Robertson had won an “unexpired term,” which hadn’t been noted on the previous ballot. It would have been Peck’s job, when she was election administrator two years ago, to note that on the ballot.

“The only person we feel knew it was an unexpired term” was Peck, Devlin said.

“We would have done it if it was the other way around,” he added, saying it was important for the public to have the right to fully participate in their election process.

Although acknowledging that she was at fault during the 2018 election for not noting the term was only two years, Peck said the phrase hadn’t been on previous ballots in Prairie County that also were unexpired terms. She further claimed the office’s two-year term was noted in newspaper articles and on Facebook at the time, so it should have been general public knowledge. Robertson should have known, she said, and the commissioners should have known.

Lawyered up

After the commission passed the filing deadline extension during a March 16 meeting, Robertson submitted the paperwork to be a candidate for the position she now occupies.