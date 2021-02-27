Pro-coal bill worries cities with green energy plans

Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero, said a county like Missoula is concerned about the bill’s potential overreach.

“On its face, the bill appears intended to prevent local government from enacting a carbon tax, but to our knowledge a carbon tax has never been enacted or even contemplated by any local government in Montana,” Vero said. The bill seemed vague enough to prevent a community from improving the energy efficiency of government buildings, if it meant a decline in demand for fossil fuel electricity.

In a Legislature with strong Republican majorities in the House and Senate, rhetoric about limited state government has been frequent, said Lori Byron a pediatrician from Hardin, but it hasn’t stopped lawmakers’ attempts to stop local governments from setting policies on public health like limiting air pollution from fossil fuels.

“By removing local options with these transitions, such as the green tariffs, Senate Bill 257 will place the health of Montanans in specific communities at risk, while providing few if any benefits to those communities. Rather, it allows people and corporations elsewhere to profit while endangering lives."

The fossil fuel lobby warned that counties where Montana’s six coal mines are located would suffer if demand from fossil fuels was harmed by local carbon taxes.