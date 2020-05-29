Probe: Top US official misused office to get son-in-law job

Domenech, three family members including the son-in-law and the senior EPA official had received free tickets through the office of then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the report said.

The son-in-law was not named or otherwise identified in the report, but two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose details publicly identified his relation to Domenech. One of those who spoke anonymously identified the son-in-law as Eric Frandy.

Frandy married Domenech's daughter, Emily, a Republican staffer on Capitol Hill, in 2012, according to the couple's online wedding registry. The report referred to him as "family member 1."

While at the Wolf Trap concert, Domenech was seated with the EPA official and "used his position to gain access to the EPA senior official when he believed family member 1 could not," the report said.

Domenech followed up with multiple emails to the EPA official, including one in which he provided Frandy's name and his experience and repeated that his son-in-law was seeking a job at the agency, the report said.

"Let me know if we can ever be of service," Domenech said in closing the message, according to the report.