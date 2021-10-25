Proposed congressional districts resemble 1980s Montana

Democrats seemed content to have one congressional district with a partisan lean favoring Republicans by 4.75%, this after spending 26 years in the political dunk tank that Montana’s at-large congressional district became for Democratic candidates. Montana was demoted to at-large status after a poor showing in the 1990 Census. Williams won the at-large seat twice but chose not to run for reelection in 1996.

The commission’s goal Oct. 21 was to settle on one map to offer for public comment Oct. 30, after which there could be minor adjustments, but the congressional districts would be almost baked in.

But disagreement between the two Republicans and two Democrats on the commission derailed those plans. Both groups produced maps on the fly Oct. 21 that the other wouldn’t support. Then, Commission Chairwoman Maylinn Smith, the likely tiebreaker in deciding what Montana’s congressional map will be, announced that if the other commissioners couldn’t agree on a single map, she would rely heavily on public opinion and make the final decision.

“I would strongly encourage people to do written comments on the maps so we have as many of the comments on those beforehand,” Smith said. “That will certainly help me in making a decision as to which of these two maps, if it comes down to me, which of these two maps would go forward.”