Proposed Republican rules changes anger Montana Democrats

Montana’s Republican lawmakers made an unusual move Thursday to change state legislative rules, sparking concerns by Democrats of a GOP attempt to challenge the fall mail election.
The GOP members of the Joint House and Senate Rules Committee met Thursday to among other things propose new rules allowing lawmakers to vote remotely, a step they said would allow the Legislature to convene during the 2021 legislative session. The lawmakers also discussed empowering House and Senate majority leaders to break tie votes in off-session interim committees, a change one key Republican said was a root cause of the Thursday meeting.
Democrats said the rules changes also greased the rails for a late Republican challenge to Gov. Steve Bullock giving counties the option of holding all-mail fall elections. Already, President Donald Trump and the Montana Republican Party are suing Bullock for giving counties a mail ballot option, calling the governor’s action an overreach.
Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, said a challenge to mail ballots wasn’t in play.
“There’s nothing to that. They’ve lost their minds,” Thomas said after the Rules Committee met.
“We’re going to consider language over the next week. We’re going to meet next week and propose that out. People will have ballots by then.”
The rules on Thursday’s agenda would allow lawmakers to attend meetings by Zoom and vote remotely in a way that would assure the votes weren’t being cast by someone else, lawmakers said. The other big change would empower majority leaders of the House and Senate to break tie votes by interim committees. Those committees, which meet in non-session years, have membership that’s evenly split Republican and Democrat, even though Republicans hold majorities in both legislative chambers. The rule change would give the majority the win in cases that now end in stalemate.
Most recently, the legislators setting the contract terms for the Montana Legislative Auditor split on whether department heads of agencies audited should be given input on the auditor’s performance. Thomas said the tie breaker language would have ended the dispute in favor of Republicans who didn’t want the state agencies evaluating the Legislature’s government watchdog.
Much of what Republicans worked on Thursday can be used to challenge Bullock’s actions on mail-ballot elections, said Great Falls Democrat Casey Schreiner, House minority leader and candidate for lieutenant governor.
“The reason this is happening now is Republicans are looking to sew confusion and undermine both the state’s response to this unprecedented public health crisis, and frankly the November election,” Schreiner said in a press conference before the Rules Committee began.
Democrats on the Joint Rules Committee refused to attend, calling the meeting illegitimate and something they didn’t want to lend credibility to through their participation. They threatened to sue over any rules the committee created. The Joint House Rules Committee doesn’t normally meet outside of legislative sessions, which in Montana take place in odd-numbered years. The one exception is when lawmakers meet for the first time after the November election to make first preparations for the session to start the following January.
“Under these circumstances, it is illegitimate and without precedent,” said Rep. Kimberly Dudik, a Rules Committee member and Missoula Democrat. “We want to make clear that any actions made by this group will have no effect and they will be challenged in court as the illegitimate actions that they are.”
There was an awkward moment at the start of the meeting, in which Thomas stuttered finding the right description for what session of the Legislature the committee represented. In November, the Joint Rules Committee will be populated by lawmakers fresh off elections and less than two months away from the coming session, which they will refer to by number as their assembly. Thursday’s committee was comprised of the 2019 session lawmakers, some of whom term out in three months, after which they won’t be participating under the rules they’re proposing.
Republicans in leadership chastised Democrats for not attending the meeting. There was an attendance problem for GOP committee members as well. For the committee to function, there needs to be a quorum of lawmakers from both branches of the Legislature. There weren’t enough Senate lawmakers attending to make voting on the proposed resolutions possible.
The committee is scheduled to meet again Thursday.
“We need to modify our legislative rules to allow the legislature to continue to operate during the COVID crisis and end abuses in interim committees,” said House Speaker Greg Hertz in a press release. Hertz is a Republican from Polson. “Your legislature has not been very effective during the COVID crisis and we need to make changes to our rules. The Democrats in the legislature seem to want to allow only one person, Gov. Bullock, to have full authority during a state of emergency. Your legislature should be a check on the Governor's authority to make sure all voices are heard.”
The speaker’s remarks landed squarely on Bullock’s handling of the pandemic. Hertz had earlier said Bullock empowering counties to hold all-mail elections was a conflict of interest because Bullock is a U.S. Senate candidate and mail voting drives up turnout. Earlier, Republicans floated the idea of government spending cuts to offset poor tax collections stemming from the COVID-19 recession. They also encouraged Bullock to somehow grant civil liability immunity to businesses operating during the pandemic.
Bullock’s staff told Lee Montana Newspapers in June that the governor didn’t have the power to grant that immunity and that the Legislature would have to come into session to do so. There was no political will to do so.
