Proposed Republican rules changes anger Montana Democrats

Democrats on the Joint Rules Committee refused to attend, calling the meeting illegitimate and something they didn’t want to lend credibility to through their participation. They threatened to sue over any rules the committee created. The Joint House Rules Committee doesn’t normally meet outside of legislative sessions, which in Montana take place in odd-numbered years. The one exception is when lawmakers meet for the first time after the November election to make first preparations for the session to start the following January.

“Under these circumstances, it is illegitimate and without precedent,” said Rep. Kimberly Dudik, a Rules Committee member and Missoula Democrat. “We want to make clear that any actions made by this group will have no effect and they will be challenged in court as the illegitimate actions that they are.”

There was an awkward moment at the start of the meeting, in which Thomas stuttered finding the right description for what session of the Legislature the committee represented. In November, the Joint Rules Committee will be populated by lawmakers fresh off elections and less than two months away from the coming session, which they will refer to by number as their assembly. Thursday’s committee was comprised of the 2019 session lawmakers, some of whom term out in three months, after which they won’t be participating under the rules they’re proposing.