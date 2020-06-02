PSC candidates advance on debates about coal power

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voters narrowed their choices for new leadership on utility bills Tuesday, choosing candidates in three of Montana’s Public Service Commission districts.

In races from Missoula to Billings, Republicans nominated three candidates in contested primaries. Will Deschamps was leading in northwest Montana, which includes Libby and Missoula. James Brown was winning in the Southwest, which includes Butte and Bozeman. Incumbent Tony O'Donnell was winning the southern district, which includes Billings and Miles City. The only contested Democratic primary was in northwestern Montana, where Monica Tranal was winning with early returns as of 10 p.m.

Montana’s five-member Public Service Commission is a quasi-judicial body created by the Legislature to balance a monopoly utility’s right to a fixed return on investment with the consumers’ right to a reasonable price and reliable service. The only requirement for the job is that candidates be of voting age. The current salary for commissioners is $109,000 a year.