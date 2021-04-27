PSC may still pay a price for not billing customers for Colstrip costs

Sen. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad, framed the amendment as settling a debate about whether the PSC decision to not bill customers was really in customers' best interest. The money is to be given to the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana.

“There is a question ... whether their decision supported the customers or not. I think this study will show whether that's the case or not. It's an independent group. And so there's some question if this decision was either good or bad for customers,” Jones responded. “And so hopefully, Senator Ellis, you're absolutely right and the PSC made the right decision. But we have studies done all the time when we're concerned that stuff may not be right. So this allows us to have an independent, third-party verification of a government agency, something we've done numerous times in other cases.”

To which Ellis replied: “Representative Jones, if this is such a good idea, why are you taking money away from the PSC to do this study?”

Jones said: “That seemed to be a good source of funding, and they seem to have funding to be able to do it.”