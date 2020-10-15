Public lands official defends job despite judge's ruling

Specifically, Pendley said he couldn't be ousted from his role leading the bureau because he was never officially named the acting director. Pendley said that U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has the authority to delegate powers to others to manage the bureau, making Pendley's role in the agency legal.

Bernhardt appointed Pendley in July 2019. Pendley said that appointment was not as acting director, but as deputy director for policy and programs.

"I have never been acting director," Pendley declared.

In September, a U.S. district court judge in Montana ruled Pendley had served unlawfully for 424 days without being confirmed to the post by the Senate as required under the Constitution. That ruling came after Bullock in July sued to remove Pendley. The ruling also said Pendley wasn't authorized to make several land-use plans in Montana.

"We believe the judge's decision is wrong," Pendley said Thursday. "We're going to press ahead with an appeal. Meanwhile, we'll adhere to the judge's ruling. What that means is instead of me exercising the authority of the director, all documents that have to be signed by the director will instead be signed by the secretary."

Pendley didn't say when an appeal might be filed.