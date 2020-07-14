Regulators pause review of NorthWestern's Colstrip purchase plans

This is the one opportunity Montana regulators have to kick the tires on the Colstrip deal, said PSC staff attorney Zach Rogala. Right now, Rogala said, “We don’t even have tires to kick yet.”

Additionally, the sales case had been moving forward assuming NorthWestern was buying an additional 12.5% share of Unit 4, and that Talen's late arrival had simply cut NorthWestern's purchase in half. There were intervening parties framing questions about the sale based on what NorthWestern had originally presented.

However, the details of the sale were changing and no one had seen the new terms. Early in July, NorthWestern filed new details indicating that its purchase could be somewhere between half of what Puget was selling to all of what was originally on the table. PSC staff said it had become impossible to know what the sale meant for customers.

"Bottom line is, when it comes to the purchase sale agreement, staff is very concerned," said Gary Duncan, a PSC staff analyst noting that NorthWestern might be buying 185 megawatts of power plant capacity or half that. It was too uncertain for analysts.

“We have nothing to analyze,” said Tony O’Donnell, a commissioner from Billings. “There’s nothing for intervenors to comment on because the document doesn’t exist.”