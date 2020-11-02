Report: South Dakota AG was distracted before fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted before he drove onto a highway shoulder where he struck and killed a pedestrian in September, state Secretary of Safety Craig Price said Monday.

Price said 55-year-old Joseph Boever was walking on the side of the road and displaying some type of light on the night of Sept. 12 when he was struck by Ravnsborg's 2011 Ford Taurus. Price did not describe what led Ravnsborg to become distracted.

Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher that he hit "something" in the middle of the road when Boever was killed. Boever's relatives believed he was walking on the highway shoulder toward his truck that had crashed earlier that evening.

When a 911 dispatcher asked if it could have been a deer, Ravnsborg initially said, "I have no idea" before adding, "It could be."

Ravnsborg initially told a county sheriff dispatched to the crash site near Highmore in central South Dakota that he thought he struck a deer on U.S. Highway 14. He said he returned to the scene the next morning and discovered he had struck a man.

Ravnsborg is a Republican, serving his first term in office after winning election in 2018.