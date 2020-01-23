{{featured_button_text}}
Gianforte, Fox and Olszewski debate in Billings

Gianforte, Fox and Olszewski debate in from of a packed room at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Thursday.

 TOM LUTEY, Billings Gazette

The three Republican candidates for Montana governor will debate tonight at 7 p.m. at Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are all in attendance. It's the first debate of the primary election featuring all three men.

Olszewski, who represents Kalispell in the Montana Legislature, and Fox had participated in a Thanksgiving-week forum that Gianforte was unable to attend because of holiday plans.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Yellowstone County GOP Chairman Tim Stark told The Billings Gazette he specifically scheduled the Billings debate during Congress’ Martin Luther King Day break so that Gianforte could attend.

“I started working on this way back before the municipal elections, sent out an invitation in October and we decided on Martin Luther King week because usually Congress is in recess during that week. So Greg should be there,” barring a change of schedule by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Stark said. “I haven’t heard from anybody backing out. We’ve had about 100 people register to attend the debate.”

0
0
0
0
0