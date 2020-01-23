The three Republican candidates for Montana governor will debate tonight at 7 p.m. at Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are all in attendance. It's the first debate of the primary election featuring all three men.
You have free articles remaining.
Olszewski, who represents Kalispell in the Montana Legislature, and Fox had participated in a Thanksgiving-week forum that Gianforte was unable to attend because of holiday plans.
Yellowstone County GOP Chairman Tim Stark told The Billings Gazette he specifically scheduled the Billings debate during Congress’ Martin Luther King Day break so that Gianforte could attend.
“I started working on this way back before the municipal elections, sent out an invitation in October and we decided on Martin Luther King week because usually Congress is in recess during that week. So Greg should be there,” barring a change of schedule by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Stark said. “I haven’t heard from anybody backing out. We’ve had about 100 people register to attend the debate.”