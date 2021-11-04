Republican congressional map prevails in boundary battle

“So, there's a limit to how much we can learn from just looking and assuming that all candidates are created equal,” Essmann said. “Because we know they're not. Good candidates with good campaigns win. Even good candidates with bad campaigns lose. There's a human factor here that we can't and shouldn't ignore. So the question is, are we, is it looking at the past when we've had good races with good candidates? Do we think it looks fair? We do.”

Smith had indicated hours earlier that her preference was that the commission's two Republicans and two Democrats reach consensus on a final map, though it had been clear for weeks the two factions weren’t coming to an agreement.

Among the concerns raised by Democrats in the final hours was that the partisan advantage in CP 12 favored Republicans by more than 5%, a competition threshold for the national organizations like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee deciding whether to invest in a House race. Commissioner Kendra Miller said CP 12 favored Republicans by 7%.