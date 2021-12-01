Ronning enters Eastern Montana U.S. House race

“Federal policy opened Zimmerman Trail to semi-trucks. Now, you have this entire neighborhood that’s living with the impacts of vibrations from those semi-trucks, or the Jake brakes those drivers are hitting. They, the truck drivers, they don’t know better. They’re just looking at their GPS system on Highway 3 and they exit down Zimmerman, now they’re flying down this curving road,” Ronning said.

“You have this whole neighborhood that has to live with that policy. My heart breaks for those people. Federal policy can be, good, bad or neutral, but it always plays out at the local level.”

Ronning, 59, is at the core of the Billings effort to combat human trafficking. In 2016, she formed the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force with Stephanie Baucus. The task force zeroed in on area massage parlors where human trafficking was taking place. They also applied pressure to property owners who received rent from massage parlors.

“There are property owners who are collecting rent from these businesses. And I think about them, and I think, ‘Wow, why are they not doing everything they can to work with law enforcement to get those businesses shut down and out of their buildings?’” Ronning told the Gazette in 2019.