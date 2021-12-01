Ronning enters Eastern Montana U.S. House race

Former Billings City Councilwoman Penny Ronning is running for the U.S. House in Montana’s Eastern district.
Ronning, a Democrat, said she’s been planning a congressional candidacy for a while. There had been speculation Ronning would be on the 2022 ballot given that she didn’t seek reelection this year in City Council Ward 4, which she won by a safe margin in 2017.
“I was raised in a home that’s very center. My dad’s a Republican, my mom’s a Democrat. It was very center and that’s who I am. I’ve never been extreme on either end. I’m very moderate and I’ve never been ashamed of that,” Ronning said. “We have two parties. I’m one who believes when those two parties are healthy, our country is healthy.”
A Billings native, Ronning said neither of the nation’s major parties is healthy now. She said federal office is a comfortable fit. Her mother was a lifetime federal employee, first working as an assistant to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and later the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Through the lens of family, she became aware of the federal government's role in the West, realizing that whatever happened in Washington, D.C., the consequences, good or bad, were always found locally. Ronning’s father owned the Happy Diner restaurant on Grand Avenue in Billings.
Local government’s decision to accept federal money for Zimmerman Trail several years ago is a good example of the hometown impact of federal policies, she said. Steep, sharp-turned and narrow, Zimmerman began seeing more commercial truck traffic after the federally funded improvements.
“Federal policy opened Zimmerman Trail to semi-trucks. Now, you have this entire neighborhood that’s living with the impacts of vibrations from those semi-trucks, or the Jake brakes those drivers are hitting. They, the truck drivers, they don’t know better. They’re just looking at their GPS system on Highway 3 and they exit down Zimmerman, now they’re flying down this curving road,” Ronning said.
“You have this whole neighborhood that has to live with that policy. My heart breaks for those people. Federal policy can be, good, bad or neutral, but it always plays out at the local level.”
Ronning, 59, is at the core of the Billings effort to combat human trafficking. In 2016, she formed the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force with Stephanie Baucus. The task force zeroed in on area massage parlors where human trafficking was taking place. They also applied pressure to property owners who received rent from massage parlors.
“There are property owners who are collecting rent from these businesses. And I think about them, and I think, ‘Wow, why are they not doing everything they can to work with law enforcement to get those businesses shut down and out of their buildings?’” Ronning told the Gazette in 2019.
That same year, a former owner of a Billings massage parlor was sentenced to prison after admitting to busing women to Billings from Las Vegas to be massage parlor sex workers. The Montana Legislature worked to revise state sex trafficking laws.
In the early 2000s, Ronning founded the non-profit HatcH Audiovisual Arts Festival in Bozeman, a celebration of the arts coupled with mentorship for emerging artists. She owned a Livingston art gallery and served on the Livingston Downtown Association.
Ronning says she knows her district.
“Traditionally Eastern Montana is, it's our workforce. We’re very much the American workforce, we’re the agriculture industry, we're the refinery industry, oil and gas, we're very much attached to land, we're very much attached to generations of families, sometimes following into our parents. We are that in Eastern Montana,” she said.
Montana’s current at-large representative in the U.S. House, Matt Rosendale, is running as a Republican in the Eastern District. There are two other Democrats in the race as well.
Jack Ballard, an author and photographer from Red Lodge, and former instructor at Montana State University Billings, launched his campaign in August. Billings resident Skylar Williams registered his candidacy October 25.
The Eastern District will be challenging for Democratic candidates. In drawing the district this fall, Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission recognized the region as strongly favoring Republicans.