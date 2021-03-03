Ronny Jackson, center of Trump's campaign against Tester, fares poorly in investigation

The Defense Department inspector general’s report on Jackson’s behavior supports Tester’s 2018 allegations, which led to Jackson’s nomination being withdrawn.

“Jon Tester has to have a big price to pay in Montana ‘cause I don’t think people in Montana — the admiral is the kind of person they respect and admire and they don’t like seeing what happened to him,” Trump told Fox News the day after Tester’s concerns about Jackson were raised.

The former president followed up with four visits to campaign for Rosendale, now a U.S. Representative. On the stump for Rosendale in 2018, Trump told a Missoula audience “Jon Tester led the Democratic mob in the effort to destroy a great man.”

On Nov. 3, 2018, Trump told a Bozeman crowd that Jackson was a major reason for the former president’s four Montana campaign stops.

Rosendale got into the act, telling Breitbart News in November 2018 that “Jon Tester literally invented this tactic of character assassination when he released a bunch of false information about Admiral Ronny Jackson.” Rosendale said Tester produced the blueprint for Democrats opposing Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.