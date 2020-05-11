Rosendale challengers see pandemic changing odds improving in House primary

The coronavirus isn’t going away, Dooling said. Congress needs to learn some lessons and change the way it reacts moving forward. The rancher and former Lewis and Clark County commissioner has several takeaways from the past two months, starting with trade. Dooling said trading across the globe should have been suspended so that prices for everything from farm products to oil weren’t affected by panicked traders. He recognizes the need for social distancing, but doesn’t think shutting down most of the country for weeks at a time was a good idea.

“This virus is going to move down to the Southern Hemisphere, because they’re going to have their winter. It’s going to float around and come back up here in our fall because that’s what viruses do. And this virus will be around forever because that’s how COVID viruses are. We already have three of them floating around and this one is going to be a fourth,” Dooling said. “Can Congress throw another $4 trillion at this and have everyone work at home? What is the new threshold we’re going to do a lockdown on for sickness? I just don’t believe this is a realistic solution for lockdowns that are going to happen.”

There needed to be more data on the virus, staring with China and moving forward, so a better response could be made, Dooling said. China should be punished for not sharing information about the COVID-19.