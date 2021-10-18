Rosendale leads in donations in race for Eastern MT congressional seat

The money war for Montana’s Eastern congressional district is off to an extremely lopsided start with Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale holding a 36-to-1 advantage in cash on hand.
Third quarter campaign finance reports due Oct. 15 show Rosendale with $702,401.23 cash on hand with $161,303.50 raised in the three months ending Sept. 30. Rosendale was elected to the office in 2020 on his second attempt.
Democrat Jack Ballard, an outdoor author and photographer living in Red Lodge, reported $19,435.71 on hand and total contributions of $22,100. Ballard filed for office in July, all of his donations have been raised since then.
“We just kicked off our campaign and are out meeting Montanans across the eastern part of the state. The energy and funding behind our campaign is growing every day,” Ballard said. “The response from people when you talk to them about issues that matter is overwhelming. It's clear Montanans want a representative who focuses on their needs — infrastructure investments, affordable health care, quality education, support for family farms and ranches — not kooky, extremist politicians like Matt Rosendale.”
The 2022 election will be first time in 30 years that Montana has two congressional seats on the ballot. State population growth in the 2020 Census, combined with population losses in other states was just enough for Montana to regain a second U.S. House seat, which it lost in the 1990 Census. Montana is the first state relegated to at-large status to regain a congressional seat.
The line dividing Montana’s two congressional districts is undetermined, yet on a fast track to be settled by month’s end. What is certain is that the eastern district will overwhelmingly favor Republican congressional candidates in general.
Of the nine proposed congressional maps nominated as finalists, the Eastern district broke for Republican presidential candidates by 13% when drawn by Republicans and 19% when drawn by Democrats, the difference depending on how the partisans drew the western district.
Ballard is the only Democrat running in the east so far. The non-incumbent west, thought to be more competitive, has attracted three Democratic candidates and two Republicans. The Western district race has also attracted larger sums of the money raised with top fundraisers exceeding $400,000 in cash on hand.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 is the last scheduled time people can testify directly to the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission about the nine proposed congressional maps. The public may testify in person or by Zoom. The bipartisan commission intends to narrow its field of map finalists to one on Oct. 21, then give the public until Oct. 30 to comment on the finalist.