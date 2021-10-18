Rosendale leads in donations in race for Eastern MT congressional seat

The 2022 election will be first time in 30 years that Montana has two congressional seats on the ballot. State population growth in the 2020 Census, combined with population losses in other states was just enough for Montana to regain a second U.S. House seat, which it lost in the 1990 Census. Montana is the first state relegated to at-large status to regain a congressional seat.

The line dividing Montana’s two congressional districts is undetermined, yet on a fast track to be settled by month’s end. What is certain is that the eastern district will overwhelmingly favor Republican congressional candidates in general.

Of the nine proposed congressional maps nominated as finalists, the Eastern district broke for Republican presidential candidates by 13% when drawn by Republicans and 19% when drawn by Democrats, the difference depending on how the partisans drew the western district.