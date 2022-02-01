Rosendale leads U.S. House race in donations with $900k

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale maintains a near insurmountable cash advantage in the race for Eastern Montana’s U.S. House district.

Rosendale’s campaign closed out 2022 with $916,775 in the bank. His opponents combined for $29,456 cash on hand. Six people have registered candidacies with the Federal Election Commission to represent the Eastern portion of Montana.

For first time in 32 years, Montana has two House seats, the result of strong population growth primarily in the western part of the state over the previous decade. House districts were finalized last November. The Western region became District 1, anchored by Bozeman, Butte, Kalispell and Missoula. The East became District 2, anchored by Billings, Great Falls, Helena and Miles City.

In past elections Republicans running for statewide office won the District 1 region by double digit margins.