Rosendale leads U.S. House race in donations with $900k

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale maintains a near insurmountable cash advantage in the race for Eastern Montana’s U.S. House district.
Rosendale’s campaign closed out 2022 with $916,775 in the bank. His opponents combined for $29,456 cash on hand. Six people have registered candidacies with the Federal Election Commission to represent the Eastern portion of Montana.
For first time in 32 years, Montana has two House seats, the result of strong population growth primarily in the western part of the state over the previous decade. House districts were finalized last November. The Western region became District 1, anchored by Bozeman, Butte, Kalispell and Missoula. The East became District 2, anchored by Billings, Great Falls, Helena and Miles City.
In past elections Republicans running for statewide office won the District 1 region by double digit margins.
So far, the race for Eastern Montana has been a low-energy affair. In addition to Rosendale, there are two other Republican candidates. Charles Walking Child, of Helena, filed his candidacy with the FEC last October. James Boyette, of Bozeman, filed his candidacy Jan. 28. Neither challenger has reported donations. Because of his January filing, Boyette will not file a campaign finance report until the end of the first quarter.
Democrats Jack Ballard and Penny Ronning reported receiving donations in 2021. Ballard, an outdoor writer from Red Lodge reported 7,818 in net contributions in 2021, excluding loans. He finished the year with $16,540 cash on hand. Ballard became a candidate in July 2021.
Penny Ronning, a former member of the Billings City Council and community advocate against human trafficking, reported raising $14,851 and finished the year with $12,916 cash on hand. Ronning became a candidate on Nov 19, 2021.
A third Democrat, Skylar Williams, of Billings has no reportable finances for 2021. Williams became a candidate Oct 26, 2021.
Independent Curt Andrew Zygmond, of Billings, also had no reportable contributions. Zygmond registered with the FEC last May.