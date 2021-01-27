 Skip to main content
Rosendale receives committee assignments, veterans and natural resources
Rosendale receives committee assignments, veterans and natural resources

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale will serve on the Natural Resources and the Veterans Affairs committees, which are both important to Montana.

As in all Western states, the federal government is Montana’s largest landholder. House Natural Resources has been a landing spot for three of Montana’s at-large representatives in the last 26 years.

The state ranks third in veterans per capita with more than 86,000. Rosendale’s assignment positions Montana well on veteran’s issues. This week U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, became chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs. The two lawmakers were opponents in the 2018 election when Rosendale unsuccessfully attempted to unseat the senator, who is now Montana’s only statewide elected Democrat.

Rosendale spokesman Harry Fones said Tuesday it was too early to tell on what subcommittees Rosendale would be serving.

“Both of these committees will be critical in helping Montanans and the issues that impact them on a daily basis, including resources management, wildlife conservation, and of course, providing well-deserved resources to the men and women who have bravely served our country,” Rosendale said in press release Wednesday.

As a candidate in 2020, Rosendale said he had hoped to serve on a committee overseeing health care. He was previously Montana’s insurance commissioner from 2017 to 2020.

Additionally, the Natural Resources Committee assignment aligns Rosendale's work with Republican U.S. Sen Steve Daines, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The committees in the House and Senate both deal with matters concerning the Department of Interior, including tribal lands, reclamation, public lands and wildlife.

Both Daines and Rosendale were among Republicans objecting to President Joe Biden’s suspension of oil and gas leases on federal land.

Matt Rosendale

Matt Rosendale smiles while speaking to the audience at a Montana GOP rally Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Big Yellow Barn in Belgrade.

 RYAN BERRY, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
