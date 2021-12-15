Rosendale votes against contempt charge for Meadows

Montana’s lone U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale voted against holding former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress on Tuesday.

Meadows faces the contempt charge for ending his cooperation with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. Two Republicans, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, joined House majority Democrats in holding Meadows in contempt. Both Cheney and Kinzinger are on the committee.

Rosendale took to Twitter to proclaim his support for Meadows, calling the former top aide to Donald Trump honorable.

“Mark Meadows is a good man, who served our country honorably in Congress and as President Trump’s Chief of Staff (sic),” Rosendale tweeted. “I stand with Mark Meadows. I will vote NO (sic) on the witch hunt to hold him in contempt.”

Meadows originally cooperated with the committee as it investigated the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. He turned over documents, including archived texts from Republicans in Congress and Fox News celebrities pleading with Meadows to get Trump to stop the attack by the outgoing president’s supporters.