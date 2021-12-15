 Skip to main content
Rosendale votes against contempt charge for Meadows
editor's pick topical top story

Rosendale votes against contempt charge for Meadows

Montana’s lone U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale voted against holding former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress on Tuesday.

Meadows faces the contempt charge for ending his cooperation with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. Two Republicans, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, joined House majority Democrats in holding Meadows in contempt. Both Cheney and Kinzinger are on the committee.

Rosendale took to Twitter to proclaim his support for Meadows, calling the former top aide to Donald Trump honorable.

“Mark Meadows is a good man, who served our country honorably in Congress and as President Trump’s Chief of Staff (sic),” Rosendale tweeted. “I stand with Mark Meadows. I will vote NO (sic) on the witch hunt to hold him in contempt.”

Meadows originally cooperated with the committee as it investigated the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. He turned over documents, including archived texts from Republicans in Congress and Fox News celebrities pleading with Meadows to get Trump to stop the attack by the outgoing president’s supporters.

The attack disrupted the certification of the electoral college vote from the 2020 election, which rendered Trump a rare one-term-and-done president. Trump had pressured then Vice President Mike Pence to reject the votes of key states Trump lost. His supporters stormed the Capitol threatening to hang Pence for not overturning the election.

Rosendale, newly seated in Congress days before the attack, joined other Republicans in rejecting electoral college votes from states where Trump had falsely claimed he won.

+1 
Matt Rosendale

Matt Rosendale smiles while speaking to the audience at a GOP rally on Sept. 14, 2020, at the Big Yellow Barn in Belgrade. On Wednesday, Rosendale voted against holding Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. 

 RYAN BERRY, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
+1 
Capitol Breach Meadows

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters Oct. 26, 2020 outside the White House in Washington. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection says it has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against Meadows.

 Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Tags

