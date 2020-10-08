Run it back: Superintendent race between Arntzen and Romano a 2016 rematch

The Department of Education issued guidance, which isn't legally binding, that money for private schools would be doled out using a different formula than money sent to public schools. Championed by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, the department then issued a rule, which does carry legal weight.

In Montana, the Office of Public Instruction told schools to follow that guidance. Billings financial officials reckon they sent roughly an extra $100,000 to private schools under the new rule.

Some states still ignored it, and some states sued. They won in three different courts, and DeVos retreated from the rule. But in Montana, the money was already doled out, and schools have admitted they aren't likely to get it back.

That leaves Arntzen and OPI having endorsed a formula that eventually was struck down by courts, as was predicted by wide array of legal experts; but for a time, the rule itself was law. OPI officials have maintained that they were bound to follow it.

