Secretary of State offers redrawn PSC districts to court at deadline

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has offered a panel of federal judges a map correcting the unconstitutional imbalance of the state’s Public Service Commission districts.

Jacobsen is the state’s top election official and submitted the map of newly drawn political districts under court order Tuesday evening. It’s been nearly 20 years since the Montana Legislature brought the populations of the five districts into balance, during which time the disparity between the most- and least-populated districts grew to 53,000 people.

At issue are the five districts of the PSC, which most notably determines the price of electricity and gas for some 400,000 Montanans who are captive customers of the state's monopoly utilities. The districts have been redrawn only once in nearly 50 years, the singular revision taking place in 2003.

Jacobsen, a Republican, is the only defendant in the lawsuit brought by former Republican Secretary of State Bob Brown, of Whitefish, along with Hailey Sinoff and Donald Seifert both of Gallatin County. Seifert is a former Republican county commissioner.

Voters have asked the court to bring the districts into compliance with the one-person, one-vote provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Voters and the secretary of state have already agreed that Montanan's constitutional rights are being violated by the current districts, though Jacobsen has argued that the changes can wait until after the 2022 election and be left to the Montana Legislature.

Voters have asked the court to stop Jacobsen from carrying out elections for two PSC districts on the ballot this year unless the districts are corrected. The court has also deemed the current districts likely unconstitutional.

The Jacobsen map makes three county changes to the PSC’s current political districts, two changes affecting voters in 2022 and one change affecting voters in 2024.

“In sum, by shifting these three counties, the districts come into presumptive compliance with the one-person, one-vote rule,” the secretary tells the court. “. . .. The secretary’s proposed map minimizes shifting voters to ensure that current districts are left intact to a large extent.”

First, Jacobsen subtracts Glacier County from District 5, anchored by Kalispell and Helena, and adds it to District 1, anchored by Great Falls and Sidney. District 1 is geographically the largest district, but also the least populated. It needs up to 30,229 more people to balance with the other districts.

Secondly Jacobsen removes two counties, Musselshell and Deer Lodge, from District 3, which is anchored by Bozeman and Butte and is the largest district by population. District four needs a reduction of up to 22,903 fewer people to balance with the other districts.

Musselshell County gets added to District 1. Deer Lodge County gets added to District 4, which is anchored by Missoula and Hamilton.

In doing so, Jacobsen assures that no voter has to go more than four years without a vote. Districts 1 and 5 are on the ballot in 2022. She puts Musselshell County voters in the position of electing a commissioner for a second time in two years, but she doesn’t deny them a chance to vote beyond a four-year cycle.

Deer Lodge County voters were due a vote in 2024, which they still get, just in a new district.

The result is that District 1 is still 11,721 people shy of the ideal population, but Jacobsen brings the least populated district within minus 5.5% of the ideal population, which is a tighter population deviation than the 10% found acceptable in previous cases by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The voters who brought the lawsuit proposed districts in much tighter balance, the largest deviation being 1.5%, but did so without keeping counties whole. Jacobsen argues that there aren’t divided counties on the current map and the preference should stand.

Although the secretary produced a map as ordered, Jacobsen remained insistent the task should be left up to the 2023 Legislature. It’s the Legislature that draws PSC districts, although it has only done so once in nearly 50 years and there is no law forcing lawmakers to do so.

The court noted earlier that the Legislature could choose to convene in special session this winter and correct the PSC districts in time for the 2022 elections, though the window of opportunity was tight. The candidate filing period ends March 14. The primary election is June 7.

There was discussion by lawmakers about calling a special session, but in the end legislators couldn’t agree on limiting the session to just redistricting the PSC, a limitation Gov. Greg Gianforte previously said he would require.

Also, Jacobson argues the voters should have sued the Legislature and the State of Montana, leaving the state’s top election official out of it. Her argument being that the secretary of state doesn’t draw political districts.

However, the secretary of state is responsible for Montana elections. And there is a history of secretaries of state being involved in litigation to prevent elections from taking place when it’s argued that Montana political districts violate voters’ rights.

Brown as secretary of state, was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the state Districting and Apportionment Commission in 2003 over legislative political districts, with most of the concerns being raised by state lawmakers. And, a year later Brown was a defendant in a lawsuit over legislative districts concerning how holdover senators were assigned to new territories.

In 1992, American Indian voters sued then-Secretary of State Mike Cooney over new legislative district maps that plaintiffs said diluted the strength of the Indigenous vote.

