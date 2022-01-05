Secretary of state responds to PSC redistricting lawsuit

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen says that now isn’t the time to make the state’s Public Service Commission districts right with the U.S. Constitution.

Voters are suing Jacobsen, the state’s top election official, because the PSC districts are lopsided in population, which violates the one-person, one-vote provision of the 14th Amendment. They want the districts redrawn before the 2022 election when two of the most disproportionate districts will be on the ballot.

If the state won’t redraw the districts, the plaintiffs ask that a panel of three judges do the job. It wouldn’t be the first time the federal courts have redrawn Montana districts after state lawmakers failed to do so.

It’s the Legislature that’s tasked with balancing the populations of the districts following the Census. But after the 2010 Census, Montana lawmakers chose not to. The districts haven’t been redrawn since 2003 and now differ in population by as much as 50,000 people.

Jacobsen responded to the lawsuit this week, telling U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy that state legislators should be given the chance to fix the districts in the next legislative session, which takes place in 2023. The Legislature only meets in odd numbered years.