SENATE DISTRICT 16 Bridget Smith

5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.

1. No, it is not worth the risk. The federal funding currently provides 90% of Montana’s Medicaid Expansion costs. The block grant system reduces the funding to a dangerously low level and threatens Montana with unprecedented financial risk. As a recipient state of Federal dollars, Montana needs the current funding level to effectively contribute to the greater good. The block grant funding-caps distort Montana’s great need for adequate health care and insidiously cut much needed Federal support; I’m ready for that discussion.

2. Montanans are being taxed out of their homes, we need solutions. Voters could decide how to offset the property tax burden and help long-standing Montanans keep their homes by passing a 2-3% sales tax. This tax revenue would be only for property tax relief and schools. Our huge tourist industry provides an answer through a sales tax. Another idea, freeze property taxes for homeowners, then limit the percentage of increase as long as the home is not sold. This allows the property owner to estimate future property taxes and not be subject to enormous increases in property tax.