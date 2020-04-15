SENATE DISTRICT 16 Bridget Smith

Bridget Smith – D
Age and place of birth: 69, Glendale, California
Home: Wolf Point
Occupation: Retired
Family: Richard DeCelles, two sons, Forrest and Garrett Smith, four grandchildren
Education: Bachelor’s degree community studies, NAES College
Past employment: Farming and ranching, horse breeder, social worker, mental health agency, substitute school teacher, Catholic youth minister, Girl Friday, and homemaker.
Military: n/a
Political experience: Elected senator-at-large at Pierce College in the ‘70s, election judge, Democratic Central Committee, chairman and vice chair through the years, State Representative HD 32, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 to the present,
Endorsements: Montana Sportsmen Alliance
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: repbsmith@gmail.com
Phone number: 406-653-1234 or 406-230-2268
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. No, it is not worth the risk. The federal funding currently provides 90% of Montana’s Medicaid Expansion costs. The block grant system reduces the funding to a dangerously low level and threatens Montana with unprecedented financial risk. As a recipient state of Federal dollars, Montana needs the current funding level to effectively contribute to the greater good. The block grant funding-caps distort Montana’s great need for adequate health care and insidiously cut much needed Federal support; I’m ready for that discussion.
2. Montanans are being taxed out of their homes, we need solutions. Voters could decide how to offset the property tax burden and help long-standing Montanans keep their homes by passing a 2-3% sales tax. This tax revenue would be only for property tax relief and schools. Our huge tourist industry provides an answer through a sales tax. Another idea, freeze property taxes for homeowners, then limit the percentage of increase as long as the home is not sold. This allows the property owner to estimate future property taxes and not be subject to enormous increases in property tax.
3. We need to protect our children. We must start by restricting access for children and strictly enforcing current laws especially those that regulate sales to minors. Vaping oils into the lungs, with no way to filter-out toxins cause’s lung illnesses and death, and while it is inappropriate to control the appetites of adults, we are obligated to protect our children.
4. No. I prefer to fund public education. I support your right to choose a private school, a religious school or home schooling. Our public schools provide education for all and do not pick and choose who attends, by law. Most private and religious schools enjoy different tax exempt status, but the Constitution mandates a separation of church and state.
5. We need more industry in Eastern Montana. I am an advocate for Country of origin labeling for our beef producers. I support Tribal Sovereignty, job creation and job expansion. Thank You for allowing me to represent your interests. As a public servant I would appreciate your vote.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.