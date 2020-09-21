SENATE DISTRICT 25

3. To my knowledge we haven’t had a single COVID injury lawsuit in Montana. Unlike my Republican colleagues, I trust that if there was a lawsuit, a Montana jury would carefully consider all the facts and make a reasonable decision. As COVID continues to spread across Montana, I know small businesses are looking for options to keep their doors open. As the senator for south-central Billings I will do everything I can to support our business owners and their hardworking employees. But this is a solution in search of a problem.

4. Montana faces more than an energy economy crisis when it comes to coal. Climate change is a threat to our way of life, from its impact on public lands and tourism to threatening Montana farmers and ranchers who face increasingly unpredictable, extreme weather patterns. Our outdoor industry booms at more than $2.2 billion, and is reliant on the conservation and stewardship of our public lands, streams and rivers. I support Montana’s Climate Solutions Plan, which calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting innovation to create new jobs as we transition to renewable energy sources.

5. My constituents are concerned about the severe spike in violent crime this year. As of July 1, deliberate homicide charges in Yellowstone County had nearly doubled over a year’s time. At the end of August, domestic violence reports had almost surpassed total DV reports for all of 2019. The legislature has taken extraordinary steps toward justice reinvestment, or policies aimed at reducing recidivism and easing jail overcrowding. But the majority-authored budget failed to adequately fund essential services. It’s time to build and fully fund a budget that both rehabilitates offenders and enhances public safety.

