SENATE DISTRICT 28 Brad Molnar

Brad Molnar - R
Age and place of birth: 70, Walkerton, Indiana
Home: Laurel
Occupation: Retired from my construction business of 34 years
Family: Married, three grown children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren
Education: Studied forestry and journalism at University of Montana. Professional certificates in energy regulation, international energy management, grain aeration and grain handling.
Past employment: Owned design/build construction company mainly focused on farm and commercial applications for grain storage, aeration, and handling for 33 years. I also served on the Montana Public Service Commission for eight years.
Military: n/a
Political experience: Montana House of Representatives representing Laurel area 1993 -1999. Public Service Commission 2005 – 2011. Twice served as vice chairman.
Endorsements: Montanans for Limited Government.
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: brad.molnar@yahoo.com
Address: PO 517, Laurel, Montana 59044
Phone number: (406) 794-5982
Web page: molnarforsenate.com
Facebook: Molnar for Senate
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. Depending on the strings attached, I favor government closest to the served population to reduce waste and one-size-fits-all solutions. The immediate solution is for our congressional delegation to get off the bench and demand a Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rate that covers the cost of services received. Demanding we put more people on welfare to achieve higher reimbursement rates (Medicaid Expansion) is un-defendable. All three of our congressional delegation should be embarrassed.
2. Montana families should not lose their homes, nor Montana’s employers be put in a non-competitive position, because of tax rates based on funding an ever expanding bureaucracy.
Your question assumes all state expenditures are defendable therefore it is the tax system that needs modification. Current expenditures are never seriously re-examined, so antiquated and ineffective programs grow. We need to address our spendaholic ways, take the first of 12 steps, and mandate performance audits of current programs. Then we can look at funding sources and appropriate funding levels for effective programs. You know, just like adults looking at the family budget.
3. Taxation and flavor bans just encourage internet sales. Chemists that design flavors to achieve nicotine addiction in children, manufacturers, and distributors of vaping products sold to children, should be charged with felony child endangerment. This would discourage vaping products from entering Montana and we will have done all we can effectively do.
The addition of marijuana to vaping products is suspect in the death and illness rates from vaping. Those that give, sell, or procure, marijuana used in vaping should be held civilly and criminally responsible for the health issues they have caused.
4. Governor Bullock allowed this bill to become law. Apparently he thought it was constitutional as he would never violate his oath of office, especially the 2nd amendment. Ha! As a strict constructionist I will honor my oath and protect the plain wording of our Constitutions.
If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down our statute I will vote to allow parents to choose the best option to educate their children within that ruling. We must allow flexibility to parents, and fund our public schools, to ensure a world class education and entrance into the global economy for all Montana children.
5. 1(a) I shall advance options to fund the environmental remediation of the Colstrip ash ponds that do not burden NWE ratepayers or Montana taxpayers. Resolving this $1B (estimated) funding conundrum will not only protect rate payers but also remove the uncertainty thus allowing future investment in the area. 1(b) And, yes, I shall continue to advocate for Montana resident primacy over non-resident hunters for access to Montana’s wildlife resources.
