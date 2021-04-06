Senate Republicans advance Colstrip bill, which critics say burdens NorthWestern ratepayers

“They want to shut it down in 2030,” Molnar said. He argued that NorthWestern didn’t have the transmission capacity to move more Colstrip power if it bought more of the plant.

“And the ratepayers will be paying until 2042, though they haven’t gotten a spark since 2030,” Molnar said before the vote.

Democrat Mary McNally, a senator from Billings, said her inbox has been flooded with emails from NorthWestern Energy customers opposed to the bill.

“What the bill does is give a blank check to the utility to pretty much do whatever they want in terms of Colstrip moving forward,” McNally said.

“The ratepayers are on the hook for this. Period. There’s no exposure for NorthWestern. There’s no exposure for the shareholders. This bill is saying ‘Whatever happens, the ratepayers are going to pay for it, however that plays out,' ” she said, reading through an analysis of the bill by the staff of the Montana Public Service Commission.