Some businesses pausing campaign contributions after riot were Daines donors

“While a contrast of ideas, ideological differences and partisanship are all part of our politics, weakening our political system and eroding public confidence in it must never be. We will continue to support lawmakers and candidates in both political parties who will work with us to build a stronger, healthier nation,” CEO Kim Keck said in an announcement posted to the company’s website.

• Marriott International, which donated $2,500 to the Daines campaign through a PAC, issued the following remarks from CEO Arne Sorenson to associates after the assault: “I recognize that we have associates who have very different views on the results of this election and the direction of the United States. We serve guests who also have a wide range of opinions and perspectives. In the U.S., we can use our voice and our vote to share our views. But what we can’t do is trample the Constitution; we can’t use violence and terror to force an agenda. It’s not who we are — and I would offer, it’s not what the vast majority of Americans want.”