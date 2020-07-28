South Dakota governor pushes schools to remain open, disparages masks

Meanwhile, CDC guidance on reopening schools appears to support Noem’s assertion that the benefits of in-person schooling outweigh the health risks. So far, fewer school-aged children have died of COVID-19 than flu-related deaths during each of the last five flu seasons, and “studies suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low,” the agency said.

The governor has repeatedly said she is committed to making decisions based on science. When a reporter asked her how she prioritizes the barrage of research to inform her decisions, Noem said: “I am reading it all. And that is why we’ve been challenged because it’s been all over the map.”

The governor said it's clear that children should be in school. Some school administrators have reported as many as 30% of students not participating in online learning, she said, while the lack of contact with classmates particularly affects vulnerable and low-income children.

Noem said the case for children being in school is so compelling that she is not even considering recommendations that schools close if there is a resurgence of the virus.

“I believe that we’ve learned so much about this virus and how to deal with it that we’re in a situation where that’s not something we’re looking at today,” the governor said.