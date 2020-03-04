South Dakota governor's revival of riot laws heads to state senate vote

Noem came back this year with a bill that cleaned up the state's criminal and civil penalties for riot and incitement to riot, arguing that she is making sure everyone stays safe in the state. She is also pushing civil penalties so that the state, counties or municipalities can recoup damages caused by riots.

The governor's staffers argued that the bill does not infringe on people's rights to protest, but seeks to protect property and people from violence.

Katie Hruska, a lawyer with Noem's office, explained that the bill is designed to pass what's known as the Brandenburg test for free speech, which stipulates that authorities can’t prosecute speech unless the speech is intended to cause force or violence, is likely to cause it, and the action is imminent.

Law enforcement groups, including the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association and the Sheriff's Association, spoke in support of the bill.

“As long as people don’t incite lawless action, there is nothing to fear from this bill," said Dick Tieszen, a lobbyist for the Sheriff's Association.