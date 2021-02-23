South Dakota House moves to impeach AG after fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota House lawmakers on Tuesday began impeachment proceedings against the state's attorney general, who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car.

Republican lawmakers introduced a resolution in the House to impeach the state's top law enforcement officer, Jason Ravnsborg, after he indicated Monday he would not heed calls for his resignation.

The Republican attorney general faces three misdemeanor charges but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday joined the chorus of people calling for him to step down.

"Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign," Noem said in a statement. She promised to release more details from the crash investigation.

It would take a simple majority to advance the impeachment charges to the Senate. There, it would require two-thirds of senators to convict and remove him from office. Noem would get to appoint a replacement if Ravnsborg leaves or is removed from office.