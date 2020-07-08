South Dakota governor vaunts hands-off virus approach; testing draws concern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday doubled-down on her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing to the state's low hospitalization numbers, and cast doubt on key recommendations from public health officials like wearing a mask.

The Republican governor's reluctance to endorse mask-wearing and the state's relatively low amount of testing have some health experts in the state worrying the early success in managing the pandemic could yet be undone.

Noem's refusal to issue statewide lockdown orders has earned praise from conservative pundits, with Newsmax magazine recently dubbing her the "Iron Lady of the Prairie." They point to the state's relatively low COVID-19 numbers as evidence her approach is working. But a closer look shows that South Dakota is currently testing residents less frequently than nearly any other state, leading doctors to worry the state won't be able to catch clusters of infections before they get out of control.

Noem has said repeatedly that "science, facts and data" lead her decisions, but that appears to come down to a single metric for determining the state's success in fighting the coronavirus: Hospitalizations.