South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state's attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car, Republican legislative leaders said Monday.

Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, said last week he will not step down before he gets a hearing in front of a judge. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Rep. Tim Goodwin, a Republican whip whose job is to gain support from his fellow lawmakers, said Ravnsborg should resign and that lawmakers are considering impeachment if he doesn't.

"I think what's best for everybody is that he just does the honorable thing and steps down," Goodwin said, adding that the crash was tragic for both Boever's family and Ravnsborg.

South Dakota law allows officials like the attorney general to be impeached for conduct that includes a "misdemeanor in office."

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch acknowledged that impeachment was being weighed by lawmakers, but said that the legislative resolution that would start such proceedings has not been filed.