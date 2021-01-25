South Dakota reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota health officials on Monday reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus, the lowest daily total since late July.

The results came on a light day of processed tests, with 832, but continued a downward trend that began in the state in mid-November. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 42.4%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

There were about 434 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 43rd in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 550 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week, researchers said.

No new deaths were listed in Monday's update, keeping the fatality count at 1,705.

There were 161 people hospitalized with COVID-19, one fewer than Sunday. Of those patients, 37 required intensive care and 26 were on ventilators. Health officials say 43% of staffed hospital beds are available in South Dakota, with 5.8% are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

A total of 107,180 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.