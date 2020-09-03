South Dakota spends $819,000 on Fox News ad pitching tourism in the state

Noem also spent $130,000 to build a studio in the basement of the Capitol, which she has used frequently for Fox News appearances.

But Darrell Solberg, a former Democratic legislator who has been an advocate for government accountability, called the ad an “unethical” use of taxpayer money that “benefits Noem’s personal profile.”

“I think she ought to pay more attention to what is going on in the state than raising her profile on Fox News,” he said.

The ad, which will run for two weeks, is a massive purchase for a state that usually spends roughly $4.8 million in tourism promotion in an entire year. But it drew praise from those who argued Noem's national exposure is a boon for the state.

“It was a brilliant idea in my opinion,” said Corey Lewandowski, who is a senior advisor to Trump’s reelection campaign and also advises Noem.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for the governor, said the ad was designed to appeal to people who “appreciate our approach to freedom and personal responsibility.”